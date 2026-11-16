Even though it is cold in winter, the intensity of dangerous UVA rays from the sun does not decrease. These rays easily pass through clouds and fog to reach the earth. UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin, causing wrinkles, dryness, and fine lines. So, even if there is no sun, sunscreen is a must to protect yourself from these rays.

2. Higher Risk in Snowy Areas

The risk is even higher if you trip to snowy areas in winter. Snow reflects sunlight back onto your skin. This causes the skin to darken quickly.

3. Prevents Skin from Drying Out

Moisture in the air drops in winter, making the skin dry quickly. A good sunscreen acts like a protective layer, locks in moisture, and keeps the skin soft.

4. Winter Sun Does Damage Too

Sitting in the sun on a winter morning feels great. But spending too much time in that sun can cause dark spots and make your face look dull.