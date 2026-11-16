Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital Introduces Emergency Helpline, Video Consultations for Children With Airway Conditions

For parents of children with complex breathing and swallowing disorders, caring for their little ones does not become easier once they leave the hospital. From managing tracheostomy tubes and preventing airway obstruction to responding to sudden emergencies such as choking episodes, families often face considerable challenges while continuing care at home. Recognising this need, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, through its Children’s Airway and Swallowing Centre (CASC), launched ‘Last Mile Care’ on Children’s Day, an initiative to extend medical support and guidance to young patients and their families beyond hospital walls.

The initiative is designed to ensure continuity of care during the recuperative phase of treatment, particularly for children who require ongoing airway support and specialised attention. It will focus on familiarising parents and caregivers with essential hospital equipment, providing practical training in tracheostomy and tube care, and helping them respond to emergencies at home. The initiative will also facilitate access to medical guidance when families need assistance outside the hospital.

The support framework includes a dedicated helpline for emergencies and video consultations, access to ambulances equipped with essential intensive care equipment and trained personnel, and self-care videos accessible through QR codes to guide parents on tube care and preventing airway obstruction.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Guest Ms Shukla Bose of Parikrama Foundation said, “For parents of children with complex medical needs, the responsibility of caregiving continues long after they leave the hospital. Initiatives such as Last Mile Care can help families feel better prepared and supported, ensuring that children receive the attention they need even at home.”

Dr. H. Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman, Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd., said, “Healthcare must extend beyond the hospital, particularly for children who require continuous medical attention. By supporting families with the knowledge, resources and emergency assistance they need, Last Mile Care addresses an important gap in the continuum of care.”

Dr. E.V. Raman, Lead Consultant - Children’s Airway and Swallowing Centre, and Consultant - Ear, Nose & Throat at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road added, “Parents and caregivers play a critical role in the day-to-day care of children with airway conditions. Equipping them with the right training and familiarising them with medical equipment can help them manage routine care more confidently and respond appropriately during emergencies.”

CASC has been providing specialised interdisciplinary care for newborns and children with breathing and swallowing disorders for 26 years, offering medical management, therapy and complex staged reconstructive surgeries. More than 3,000 children from India and neighbouring countries have benefited from pro bono or highly subsidised treatment at the centre.

Through Last Mile Care, the hospital aims to strengthen the support available to these children and their families, ensuring that essential care does not stop at the hospital discharge but continues wherever the child needs it.