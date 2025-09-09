Kidney Health Guide: What to Eat & What to Skip to Prevent Kidney Stones
Kidney stones are a common problem these days, causing severe pain. To avoid this issue, you need to change your diet.
Kidney stones are a recurring problem. Once you've had them, they can come back. The pain can be unbearable, but the good news is you can prevent them with simple dietary changes. Let's see what to eat and what to avoid.
Salt and Processed Foods
Too much salt not only raises blood pressure but also pushes more calcium into your urine, increasing kidney stone risk. Processed foods, canned soups, packaged snacks, and fast food contribute to kidney stones. Instead, choose fresh, home-cooked meals seasoned with herbs, spices, or lemon juice.
High-Oxalate Foods
Foods like spinach, beets, nuts, and chocolate are rich in oxalates, which combine with calcium in your kidneys to form stones. If you've had calcium oxalate stones before, it's best to limit these. Instead, add low-oxalate fruits and veggies like cucumbers, watermelon, grapes, cauliflower, and bananas to support your kidney health.
Sodas and Energy Drinks
Sodas, with their high phosphoric acid content, contribute to kidney stone formation. Plus, the caffeine in colas or energy drinks dehydrates you, concentrating minerals in your urine and increasing stone risk. Opt for plain water, herbal teas, or even coffee in moderation.
Sugary Drinks
Sugary sodas and artificially sweetened drinks can harm your kidneys. Excess sugar makes your body excrete more calcium, while sodas often contain phosphoric acid, which promotes stones. Water is always the best choice. Enjoy unsweetened fruit-infused water, or add lemon to your water for a refreshing twist.
Meat
Red meat, other meats, and shellfish might be tasty, but they're high in purines, which increase uric acid levels and can cause kidney stones. Eating too much animal protein makes urine more acidic, increasing stone risk. Choose lentils, beans, chickpeas, and moderate amounts of poultry or fish instead.
Purine-Rich Foods & Excess Vitamin C
Foods like sardines, organ meats, and beer are packed with purines, which raise uric acid and can lead to uric acid stones. Similarly, taking high doses of vitamin C supplements can increase oxalate levels in the body. Opt for fruits like oranges, strawberries, and bell peppers, and manage your protein intake.