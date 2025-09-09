Health Guide: 4 Reasons Why You Should Not Drink Water After Eating Fruits
This post discusses the health problems that can arise from drinking water immediately after eating fruits.
Fruit and Water Timing
Eating fruits is great for health since these contain nutrients like vitamins, calcium, iron, potassium, and fiber. This is the reason why health experts advise including at least one fruit in everyday meals. However, many people fall into the same common mistake: They drink water just after eating fruits, which experts have warned against for its negative effects on health.
Digestive Problems:
Drinking water just after eating fruits may cause slow digestion and can result in indigestion, acidity, and bloating as some of the main health concerns. It may also interfere with the body's absorption of the nutrients needed; hence lowering the beneficial health effects of fruits. This is more pronounced with sour fruits like oranges and grapes.
Changes in body pH level
Another concern is that drinking water right after eating fruits will increase the water content in the body and reduce its pH level. Many fruits, being high in water content, can sometimes cause discomfort, or even vomiting, when taken together with water.
Blood sugar level will increase
Furthermore, immediate consumption of water can disturb glucose levels, which can be highly detrimental to someone who is diabetic or susceptible to diabetes. Hence, diabetics should refrain from drinking water immediately after eating fruits for better health.
Cold and cough
Lastly, drinking water too soon after fruits can also worsen physiological respiratory conditions, like cold, cough, or sore throat. This gives a good reason to wait at least a half-hour after eating fruits before having any water.