Soup recipe...

Ready to make it? You'll need one cup of fresh moringa leaves, 4-5 garlic cloves, salt and pepper for taste, and some water. First, boil the moringa leaves and garlic cloves in water until they're soft. Let the mixture cool down, then blend it into a smooth paste. Pour this paste back into a pot, add salt, pepper, and enough water for the right consistency. Let it simmer on low heat for a few minutes. If the soup feels too thick, just add a little more water. For best results, have this soup for dinner every night for a month. It's a simple way to help your body burn fat.