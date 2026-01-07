How to Store Tomatoes Properly and Prevent Them from Spoiling Quickly
How to keep tomatoes fresh?
Tomatoes are a kitchen staple, but they spoil fast. Moisture and cold, especially in winter, make them soft and rotten. So, how can you make them last longer?
Reason for tomatoes spoiling
Tomatoes spoil fast due to their thin skin and high water content. They're delicate and easily damaged. Improper storage causes loss of flavor, texture, and freshness.
Do you also keep them in the refrigerator?
Storing tomatoes in the fridge is a common but bad practice. The cold air ruins their flavor and color, making them soft and tasteless. Store them at room temperature instead.
Do this to save taste and color
Store tomatoes stem-side up to slow spoilage. Wrapping them in paper helps control moisture and prevent rot. This keeps them fresh, firm, and tasty for longer.
Prevent rotting this way
Use a vented, airtight container to protect tomatoes from dust and moisture. Washing them with vinegar water before storing kills bacteria and prevents quick spoilage.
Stays fresh for a long time
To make tomatoes last, buy slightly under-ripe ones. They'll ripen slowly at home and won't spoil quickly. Proper storage reduces waste and saves money.
