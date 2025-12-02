Image Credit : Amazon Website

Karthigai Deepam is a major Hindu festival. It's a festival that shows the world the importance of light. It's celebrated on the day Lord Shiva stood as a pillar of fire when a dispute arose between him and Lord Vishnu over who was greater. This festival is celebrated with the belief that the light of the lamp will remove the darkness in our lives and bring wisdom and wealth.

Karthigai Deepam 2025 Date and Time

It is a festival celebrated with special fervor, especially in Tamil Nadu. This year, the Krittika Nakshatra begins on December 3 at 04:48 PM and lasts until December 4 at 03:08 PM. Therefore, 6:00 PM on December 3 is the appropriate time to light the lamps. According to some almanacs, Karthigai Deepam is also celebrated on Thursday, December 4, based on the duration of the Krittika Nakshatra. However, since the Maha Deepam is lit in Tiruvannamalai on December 3, this day is the most suitable for celebrating the festival of lights.

Karthigai Deepam Worship Methods

On Thirukarthigai day, it's best to bathe in the morning, fast, and eat after lighting the lamps in the evening. You can fast all day thinking of Lord Shiva or Lord Murugan. Generally, it's best to light the lamps between 6 and 7 PM after sunset. We can light lamps in our homes after the lamp is lit in Tiruvannamalai. After lighting the lamps, you can worship Lord Murugan and Ganesha with all your heart. It's good to sing devotional songs like Kanda Sashti Kavasam and Sivapuranam. You can prepare and offer pori urundai, appam, aval, and payasam to the deity and distribute them to family and neighbors.

How many lamps should be lit on Deepam day?

On Karthigai day, you can light a minimum of 27 lamps to represent the 27 nakshatras. Earthen lamps (agal vilakku) are best for lighting. Instead of artificial lamps from stores, buy and clean earthen lamps. Buy the lamps the day before, soak them in water overnight, and then clean and dry them the next day. Then, apply turmeric and kumkum, fill them with sesame oil, and light them all over the house. Lamps should be placed in all areas like the kitchen, bedroom, terrace, and main entrance.

Method of Lighting Lamps

There's no strict rule on how many lamps to light on the festival day. You can light as many as you can. You can light lamps in odd numbers like 5, 7, 9, 11 in the pooja room, entrance, backyard, Tulsi plant area, and windows. It's special to light one on each side of the entrance, one in the center of the house, one at the Tulsi plant, and three or five in the pooja room. If you can't use ghee for all lamps, you can use it for just one or two. It's good to place the lamps on a banana leaf, portia tree leaf, or a plate.

Hexagonal Lamp (Arukona Deepam)

Since Krittika Nakshatra is the birth star of Lord Murugan, lighting a hexagonal lamp is very special. After watching the Tiruvannamalai Deepam being lit at 6 PM, you can draw a star at your doorstep, light hexagonal lamps on its six points, and write 'Saravanabhava' to worship. It is said that worshiping with a hexagonal lamp blesses childless couples with children and unmarried people with marriage.

Receive the Lord's Blessings!

After finishing the poojas at home, you can participate in the special Thirukarthigai poojas and the Chokkapanai burning events at temples. The Chokkapanai event symbolizes the path of light shown by God for all living beings, not just humans but also animals like dogs and cats, to attain salvation. On this holy day, fast properly, light lamps, and receive the full blessings of the Lord.

