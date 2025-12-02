The cold is increasing, and so are hair problems. Despite care, hair fall is high this season due to pollution, stress, and diet. You can control it with food, not just products.

Eggs are rich in biotin and protein. Since hair is made of protein, eggs strengthen it from the roots. Biotin boosts growth and controls hair fall. Make eggs a part of your daily diet.

Nuts like almonds and walnuts are rich in omega-3s, zinc, and vitamin E. Omega-3s nourish the scalp, preventing dryness-related hair fall. Zinc boosts growth, and vitamin E protects.

Yogurt is rich in protein and vitamin B5, strengthening hair and maintaining scalp health. Onions, packed with vitamin C, boost collagen to fortify roots and delay graying.

