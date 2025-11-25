Ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival, traditional clay artisans in Dindigul district are working tirelessly to meet the high demand for earthen lamps, supplying them across Tamil Nadu and to neighbouring states like Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

As part of Tamil Nadu's oldest festival, Karthigai Deepam celebrations, work on making earthen lamps remains in full swing near Nochiodaipatti of Dindigul district.

Artisans Prepare for Festival of Lights

The regions of Natham, Vedappatti, and Nochiodaipatti in Dindigul district, which are known for housing a large number of traditional clay artisans, have been witnessing a surge in the making of pots, clay idols, home decor items, gift articles, and Karthigai lamps with the use of alluvial clay. These pieces are later supplied across Tamil Nadu and to other states for the festivities.

Strong Demand Despite Modern Alternatives

Ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival, potters have also been actively engaged in making earthen lamps. Even though ceramic and wax lamps are available in the market due to urbanisation, the demand for traditional clay lamps remains strong.

Small earthen lamps are sold for prices ranging from Re 1 to Rs 5. Traders from other districts and states also place bulk orders for the lamps.

A Wide Array of Lamp Designs

In addition to ordinary clay lamps, various designs such as plate lamps, morum lamps, Kamatchi lamps, magic lamps, and aarti plate lamps are also being produced.

Special lamps made of alluvial clay--such as household lamps, large household lamps, uruli lamps, uruli lamps with deity idols, lotus lamps with five flames, Kubera lamps, Murugan lamps, and Lakshmi lamps--are being prepared in new designs and sold for Rs 200 to Rs 500.

Artisan's Voice: Cost vs. Tradition

Manimaran, one of the artisans, told ANI, "The labour cost for making clay products is often higher than the selling price. Even so, people continue to prefer clay-based items. The lamps made here are purchased by traders from Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, and several other districts, as well as from neighbouring states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka."

About Karthigai Deepam

As per the Indian calendar, on the day of the full moon in the Tamil month of Karthigai, Karthigai Deepa, also known as Karthika Deepam, is celebrated across the state. (ANI)