Karthigai Deepam 2023: Know date, shubh muhurath, rituals , significance and more

Thrikarthika, also known as Karthigai Deepam, is a significant festival observed by Hindus, especially in the southern Indian states. This year, Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on November 26 2023.

Shubh Muhurat:

It will begin at 2:05 pm on November 26 and end at 1:35 pm on November 27

Rituals:

Lighting Oil Lamps (Deepam): The festival is named Karthika Deepam because it involves lighting oil lamps. People light lamps in and around their homes to symbolize the victory of light over darkness.

Visit Temples: Devotees often visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva or Lord Muruga during Thrikarthika. Special prayers and rituals are conducted in these temples.

Fast and Pray: Some devotees observe a fast on Thrikarthika day and engage in prayers and meditation. It is believed that fasting and praying on this day bring spiritual benefits.

Offerings: Devotees make offerings of fruits, flowers, and other items to the deities. Some may also perform special pujas and rituals at home.

Lighting Bonfires: In some regions, people light bonfires in the evening. This tradition is associated with the story of Lord Shiva's cosmic dance, known as the "Ananda Tandava."

Circular Lamp Arrangements: In some households, circular arrangements of oil lamps are made, especially in the courtyard or near the entrance. This is a symbolic representation of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva.

Charity and Donations: Many people engage in acts of charity and donate to the less fortunate during Thrikarthika, following the principle of sharing and caring.

Significance:

Triumph of Light over Darkness:

Karthigai Deepam is often referred to as the "Festival of Lights." The lighting of lamps symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, both literally and metaphorically. It signifies the dispelling of ignorance and the triumph of knowledge.

Celebration of Lord Shiva's Cosmic Dance:

The festival is associated with Lord Shiva's cosmic dance, known as the "Ananda Tandava." It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva performed this divine dance to destroy a demon.

Appearance of the Divine Light (Arunachala Jyothi):

Karthigai Deepam is also linked to the appearance of a divine light on the sacred hill of Arunachala in Thiruvannamalai. This manifestation of light is considered highly auspicious and is worshipped by devotees.

Lord Muruga's Victory:

For devotees of Lord Muruga (also known as Kartikeya or Subrahmanya), the festival commemorates his victory over the demon Surapadma. Lord Muruga, with the blessings of Lord Shiva, vanquished the demon, emphasizing the triumph of good over evil.

Purification and Auspiciousness:

Lighting lamps during Karthigai Deepam is believed to purify the environment and bring positive energy. It is a way of inviting auspiciousness into one's life and home.

Karthigai Deepam fosters a sense of community and togetherness. Families come together to celebrate, share meals, and participate in communal prayers. It strengthens social bonds and harmony.