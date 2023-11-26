Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karthigai Deepam 2023: Know date, shubh muhurath, rituals , significance and more

    Thrikarthika, also known as Karthigai Deepam, is a significant festival observed by Hindus, especially in the southern Indian states. This year, Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on November 26 2023.

    Karthigai Deepam 2023: Know date, shubh muhurath, rituals , significance and more rkn eai
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Nov 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

    Thrikarthika, also known as Karthigai Deepam, is a significant festival observed by Hindus, especially in the southern Indian states. This year, Karthigai Deepam will be celebrated on November 26 2023.

    Shubh Muhurat:

    It will begin at 2:05 pm on November 26 and end at 1:35 pm on November 27

    Rituals:

    Lighting Oil Lamps (Deepam): The festival is named Karthika Deepam because it involves lighting oil lamps. People light lamps in and around their homes to symbolize the victory of light over darkness.

    Visit Temples: Devotees often visit temples dedicated to Lord Shiva or Lord Muruga during Thrikarthika. Special prayers and rituals are conducted in these temples.

    Fast and Pray: Some devotees observe a fast on Thrikarthika day and engage in prayers and meditation. It is believed that fasting and praying on this day bring spiritual benefits.

    Offerings: Devotees make offerings of fruits, flowers, and other items to the deities. Some may also perform special pujas and rituals at home.

    Lighting Bonfires: In some regions, people light bonfires in the evening. This tradition is associated with the story of Lord Shiva's cosmic dance, known as the "Ananda Tandava."

    Circular Lamp Arrangements: In some households, circular arrangements of oil lamps are made, especially in the courtyard or near the entrance. This is a symbolic representation of the cosmic dance of Lord Shiva.

    Charity and Donations: Many people engage in acts of charity and donate to the less fortunate during Thrikarthika, following the principle of sharing and caring.

    Significance:

    • Triumph of Light over Darkness:

    Karthigai Deepam is often referred to as the "Festival of Lights." The lighting of lamps symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, both literally and metaphorically. It signifies the dispelling of ignorance and the triumph of knowledge.

    • Celebration of Lord Shiva's Cosmic Dance:

    The festival is associated with Lord Shiva's cosmic dance, known as the "Ananda Tandava." It is believed that on this day, Lord Shiva performed this divine dance to destroy a demon.

    • Appearance of the Divine Light (Arunachala Jyothi):

    Karthigai Deepam is also linked to the appearance of a divine light on the sacred hill of Arunachala in Thiruvannamalai. This manifestation of light is considered highly auspicious and is worshipped by devotees.

    • Lord Muruga's Victory:

    For devotees of Lord Muruga (also known as Kartikeya or Subrahmanya), the festival commemorates his victory over the demon Surapadma. Lord Muruga, with the blessings of Lord Shiva, vanquished the demon, emphasizing the triumph of good over evil.

    • Purification and Auspiciousness:

    Lighting lamps during Karthigai Deepam is believed to purify the environment and bring positive energy. It is a way of inviting auspiciousness into one's life and home.

    Karthigai Deepam fosters a sense of community and togetherness. Families come together to celebrate, share meals, and participate in communal prayers. It strengthens social bonds and harmony.

    Last Updated Nov 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to marry in India not foreign nations (WATCH) AJR

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi advocates 'vocal for local' mindset, calls for domestic weddings (WATCH)

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa accuses CM Siddaramaiah of deception in DK Shivakumar's asset case

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check rkn

    Kochi Metro to organise numerous competitions on occasion of International Sustainable Transport Day; Check

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-627 November 26 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-627 November 26 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital AJR

    Silkyara tunnel collapse: 41 trapped men await rescue as manual drilling becomes vital

    Recent Stories

    Sasurji se pass ho gya hu' quips Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 14 while promoting Animal ATG

    'Sasurji se pass ho gya hu' quips Ranbir Kapoor on Indian Idol 14 while promoting Animal

    Irish Israeli girl, believed to be killed by Hamas, among hostages freed; WATCH emotional reunion with father snt

    Irish-Israeli girl, believed to be killed by Hamas, among hostages freed; WATCH emotional reunion with father

    Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for gunshots at Gippy Grewal house cites ties with Salman Khan RBA

    Lawrence Bishnoi claims responsibility for gunshots at Gippy Grewal’s home, cites ties with Salman Khan

    Farah Khan reveals these actresses were approached before Malaika Arora for Chaiyya Chaiyya; Read more ATG

    Farah Khan reveals these actresses were approached before Malaika Arora for Chaiyya Chaiyya; Read more

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry shocks Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt with his reply on 'who won World Cup'; read details RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Orry shocks Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt with his reply on 'who won World Cup'; read details

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon