Famous worldwide for its evergreen weather, monsoon, breathtaking beauty, and lush greenery, Kerala attracts tourists from not only India but also abroad. The beauty of its coconut trees, beaches, greenery, waterfalls, and backwaters is truly captivating. Not just beaches and the sea, but the hill stations and tea gardens enhance Kerala's beauty manifold. If you've been planning a trip to Kerala for a long time but haven't been able to due to time or budget constraints, we'll tell you about the IRCTC Kerala Tour Package, which fits your budget and fulfills your dream.

Tour Details – A total journey of 6 nights and 7 days

Tour Start Date:

June 2, 2025

From Kochi

Places to Visit:

Munnar – Tea Gardens and Hill Station

Thekkady – Wildlife and Periyar Lake

Kochi – Historical City and Beach

Alleppey – Backwaters and Houseboats

Kumarakom – Serene Lakes and Greenery

Trivandrum – Kerala's Capital and Culture

Mode of Travel:

The entire journey will be by cab (AC vehicle) – comfortable travel everywhere

Package Inclusions:

6 nights hotel accommodation (based on double/triple sharing)

Daily breakfast and dinner

AC cab for sightseeing

Travel insurance by IRCTC

Travel guidance and local tour manager

Package Cost (Per Person Charges)

Single Occupancy: ₹61,915

Double Sharing: ₹32,385

Triple Sharing: ₹25,120

The more people, the cheaper the package!

Tour Package Code:

SEH047 – Book on the official IRCTC website using this code.

Why Choose This Package?

Government reliability of IRCTC

All-inclusive tour – no hidden costs

Locations rich in natural beauty

Best time to visit Kerala before the monsoon

Where and How to Book?