Planning a peaceful and spiritual trip with your family this summer? IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) has a great opportunity for you. IRCTC has announced an affordable Ayodhya Darshan tour package, especially for Rajasthan travelers, which includes train travel from Jodhpur to Ayodhya, hotels, meals, and local travel.

3 Nights and 4 Days Religious Tour Package

This package can turn your summer vacation into a memorable experience. In this 3-night, 4-day religious tour package, you will not only be able to visit the newly built Shri Ram Temple but also visit the major religious places of Kashi and Varanasi.

Travel from Jodhpur to Ayodhya by "Marudhar Express"

The journey will be by Marudhar Express, including hotel and meals. This journey from Jodhpur to Ayodhya will be via the "Marudhar Express" train. The package starts from Jodhpur railway station and includes AC coach travel, hotel stay, all meals, and local sightseeing by AC vehicles.

Know the features of this IRCTC package

Comfortable train journey (AC 3 Tier or Chair Car) 4 nights/5 days hotel stay in Ayodhya

Daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner

Local sightseeing by AC vehicles

Visit to places like Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Kaal Bhairav Temple, Ganga Aarti

Budget-Friendly Rates: AC 3 Berth

₹12,000 per person

Double Occupancy: ₹10,600 per person

Special rates for children (with/without bed): ₹10,400–11,000

How to book?

This package can be booked by visiting www.irctctourism.com. Seats are limited, so early booking will be beneficial. If you want to give your children the holy experience of Lord Ram's birthplace during summer vacation, then don't miss this opportunity.