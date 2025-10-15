Kali Puja 2025: Why Bengalis Worship Goddess Kali during Diwali? Read on
Kali Puja 2025: In Bengal, Diwali coincides with Kali Puja, celebrating Goddess Kali's triumph over evil. The festival blends lights, devotion and mythology honouring the cosmic power of Shakti and protection from darkness
Kali Puja
Bengali's celebrate the festival of Diwali with added enthusiasm. While most of India celebrate Diwali to mark Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya, Bengal worships the fierce Goddess Kali. Kali is the fiercest form of Goddess Durga.
Kali Puja is celebrated on the New Moon night of Amavasya of the month of Kartik. Bengali's celebrate the festival by lighting diyas, candles.
Mythological Significance: Goddess Kali and the Triumph Over Evil
The origin of Kali Puja is closely linked to the mythological tales of the Devi Mahatmya and other Puranic texts. Goddess Kali is considered the ultimate force of Shakti, representing both destruction and liberation. According to Hindu mythology, Kali was born from the forehead of Goddess Durga during her battle against the demon Raktabija. The demon had a unique boon: for every drop of his blood that fell on the earth, a new demon would arise. This made him virtually invincible. To defeat Raktabija, Kali appeared, her dark form symbolizing the destruction of evil and ignorance. With her powerful tongue and sword, she drank every drop of his blood, ensuring that no demon could regenerate. This tale signifies the ultimate victory of good over evil, making Kali Puja a celebration of divine power, protection, and moral triumph.
In Bengal, the legend extends beyond mythology into ritual practice. Devotees invoke Kali’s energy to eliminate negativity, fears, and obstacles in their lives. The dark night of Amavasya, considered inauspicious in many regions, is transformed into a time of spiritual empowerment in Bengal. By lighting lamps and offering prayers, devotees symbolically invite the goddess to destroy darkness and grant wisdom, courage, and prosperity. This connection between the cosmic myth and individual devotion underscores why Kali Puja holds a special place in Bengali culture.
Kali Puja and the Cosmic Dance of Creation and Destruction
Another mythological story associated with Kali Puja emphasizes her cosmic role as the cycle of creation and destruction. According to texts like the Shiva Purana, Kali is often depicted dancing on the body of Lord Shiva, a scene rich in symbolic meaning. The dance of Kali represents the eternal rhythm of time, where destruction is not an end but a necessary stage for renewal and creation. By worshiping her during Diwali, Bengalis honor this balance of life, acknowledging that light and darkness, creation and destruction, are inseparable forces in the universe.
Legends Associated with Kali Puja
Kali Puja is also linked to the legend of King Shashanka and the worship practices of tantric traditions in Bengal. Historically, tantric devotees believed that worshiping Kali during the new moon night would enhance spiritual potency, cleanse sins, and remove fear of death. These stories highlight Kali’s dual nature: she is both terrifying and nurturing, fearsome yet protective. This duality allows devotees to connect with her on multiple levels, seeking strength in times of uncertainty while celebrating the power of the divine feminine.
In essence, Kali Puja during Diwali is much more than a regional festival. Rooted in rich mythological narratives, it reflects Bengal’s unique spiritual heritage. The worship of Goddess Kali, the embodiment of Shakti, teaches devotees the importance of courage, morality, and inner strength. It reminds us that even in the darkest moments, the light of wisdom and justice can prevail, making the festival both a visual and a spiritual triumph.