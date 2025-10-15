The analyst expects the stock to hit ₹550–₹600 in the next 12 months, advising accumulation on dips.

Tata Power has emerged as a Diwali Muhurat pick for 2025, with SEBI-registered analyst Deepak Pal bullish on the company’s aggressive renewable expansion and strong technical structure.

The company intends to scale renewable capacity from 5 GW to over 20 GW by 2030 through organic projects and acquisitions, with management guiding investment up to $9 billion for this expansion. This is a transformational growth driver, according to Pal.

Its kitty of solar EPC projects, focus on renewable projects and other distribution assets, offers steady cash, ensuring future revenue visibility.

Tata Power: What are technical charts showing?

Deepak Pal highlighted that the long-term (monthly) trend has been bullish since the stock’s consolidation breakout periods, with higher highs and higher lows on the monthly timeframe indicating a structural uptrend.

He identified a primary accumulation/support band at ₹300–₹360, with secondary support near ₹250–₹280. Near-term resistance is seen around ₹450–₹500, with a 12-month target at ₹550 and ₹600+ in a bullish scenario.

Diwali trading call

Pal advised traders to accumulate Tata Power shares on dips toward the support band in tranches and add more on a confirmed breakout above ₹450–₹475 with volume.

What is the retail mood on Stocktwits?

Data on Stocktwits showed that retail sentiment turned ‘bullish’ a day ago

Tata Power sentiment and message volume on Oct 15 as of 10:30 am IST. | source: Stocktwits

Tata Power shares are flat year-to-date (YTD).

