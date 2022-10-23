Kali Puja 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook, Images and WhatsApp Quotes to share with loved ones

Diwali 2022: Check out the greetings, wishes, and messages to send during Kali Puja in the states of West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar's Mithila area. Kali Puja is mostly observed in eastern India.

A well-known Hindu festival called Kali Puja honours Goddess Kali alone. This celebration falls on the same day as Laxmi Puja, which is celebrated around Diwali. This year, Kali Puja will be observed on October 24, according to Drik Panchang.



According to the Gregorian calendar, Kali puja always takes place in October or November. It is observed on the day of the new moon in the Kartik month. The majority of eastern Indian states, including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Mithila area of Bihar, as well as the towns of Chittagong, Sylhet, and Rangpur in Bangladesh, commemorate it. The sacred puja is performed at midnight by devotees, which is why it is also known as Mahanisha Puja or Shyama Puja.



Importance of Kali Puja

The word Kali is derived from the word kala that indicates black, time and death. Kali means the universe. It also means that if good exists bad also coexists. The idol of Goddess Kali also represents the same. She is seen holding a weapon dripped in blood and a severed head. She is also seen blessing her devotees and giving food to needy folks.



Kali Puja 2022 Date: Monday, October 24, 2022.

Amavasya Tithi Begins – 05:27 PM on October 24, 2022.

Amavasya Tithi Ends – 04:18 PM on October 25, 2022.

Devotees worship Goddess Kali in the form of clay sculptures at pandals. She is worshipped at night with Tantric rites and mantras. Red hibiscus flowers, sweets, rice and lentils are offered to the Goddess. Kali Puja gained popularity in the 19th century, when kali saint Shri Ramakrishna became popular among the Bengalis.



কেবল রাস্তা দিয়ে যাতায়াতের পথে খোলা মণ্ডপ থেকে যেটুকু মাতৃ প্রতিমা দর্শন সম্ভব সেটাই পাওনা।

Kali Puja 2022: Wishes, and greetings to send to your family and friends. – May Goddess Kali bring joy to you and your beloved ones. Wishing you a Happy Kali Puja! -May the divine blessings of Maa Kali be with you at all times. Happy Kali Puja! -I pray that Maa Kali gives you the strength and courage to fight all evil. Have a happy and blessed Kali Puja this year! -May Maa Kali give you the courage to face all the challenges in life. I wish and pray that no hurdles can stop you from reaching your goals. Happy Kali Puja! -On the festival of Kali Puja, I send my wishes to you and your family. Happy Kali Puja.

Kali Puja 2022: Messages to send to your family and friends If Maa Kali is there with us then we have nothing to fear as she is always going to support us when we are doing the right thing. Happy Kali Puja.

On the occasion of Kali Puja, I wish that Maa Kali bless us with the strength to deal with all the challenges in our lives with courage and be victorious.

Warm greetings on Kali Puja to everyone. Maa Kali is the symbol of courage and strength. She is an epitome of victory of good over evil.