Image Credit : Gemini

Krishna Janmashtami, the joyous celebration of Lord Krishna’s birth, is one of the most revered festivals in the Hindu tradition. Observed with deep devotion and enthusiasm across India and by Hindus worldwide, the festival marks the birth of the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu — Shri Krishna — who is believed to have taken birth on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Bhadrapada month, under the Rohini Nakshatra.

In 2025, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, 16 August. The auspicious occasion brings with it vibrant traditions, temple festivities, and heartfelt home rituals that honour the divine child, fondly known as Laddu Gopal.

As the day approaches, devotees begin preparations to welcome Krishna into their homes. Whether it is through elaborate jhankis (tableaux) portraying moments from his life, or by decorating a simple cradle at home, the spirit of the festival lies in devotion and joy. For those planning to perform Janmashtami puja at home, a well-prepared setup and knowledge of the basic rituals can make the experience deeply fulfilling.