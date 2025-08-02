Image Credit : Freepik

Janmashtami celebrates the divine birth of Lord Krishna in Mathura, over 5,000 years ago. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva at midnight in a prison cell, during a time when the cruel king Kansa, Devaki’s brother, ruled the region.

Prophecies had predicted that Devaki’s eighth son would be the cause of Kansa’s downfall. Out of fear, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and Vasudeva and killed their first seven children. However, when Krishna was born, divine intervention helped Vasudeva smuggle the newborn to safety across the Yamuna river to Gokul, where he was raised by Yashoda and Nanda Maharaj.

Lord Krishna later grew up to overthrow Kansa and played a central role in the Mahabharata, guiding Arjuna with his timeless teachings in the Bhagavad Gita.