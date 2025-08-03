Image Credit : Asianet News

Tamil Nadu & Kerala

Janmashtami in Tamil Nadu is more famous as Gokulashtami and it's a household affair. The preparations start early. The beautiful 'Kolams' at the doorstep mark the arrival of the baby Lord Krishna. People draw tiny baby footsteps from the entrance of the house to the pooja room signifying Krishna's auspicious entry into the home.

In Kerala, Janmashtami is a huge festival, particularly in houses that follow Vaishnavite traditions. The Guruvayur Temple, however, becomes a hub of festivities. Devotees fast, chant, and participate in Seva activities through the day, culminating in a midnight Abhishekam of the Krishna idol. In some families, a bowl of pal payasam (sweet rice pudding) becomes the symbolic offering.