Janhvi Kapoor’s Style Secrets: 6 Tips to nail that effortless glam look
Janhvi Kapoor blends youthful charm with timeless elegance. From breezy outfits to glowing skin and confident style, here are six simple tips to channel her effortless glam vibe.
Bollywood’s young fashion icon Janhvi Kapoor has carved a niche for herself not just as an actress but also as a style trendsetter. With every appearance—be it red carpets, airport looks, or casual outings—she exudes elegance, freshness, and effortless charm. Her style is all about balancing youthful glam with timeless grace, making her a go-to inspiration for many fashion lovers.
1. Keep It Fresh and Flowy
Janhvi's wardrobe consists on airy designs, particularly flowy sarees, anarkalis, and pastel gowns. She often chooses fabrics like chiffon, organza, and cotton for comfort and elegance. Her love for pastel shades—mint green, lilac, blush pink—adds a soft, feminine touch to her look. Whether it’s a traditional saree or a casual summer dress, Janhvi proves that airy fabrics and soothing tones are always in style.
2. Fitness is the Foundation
Her glowing skin and toned figure are a result of consistent workouts. Janhvi is often spotted post-pilates sessions and gym workouts, highlighting how regular exercise is essential not just for fitness but also for posture and confidence. She emphasizes staying hydrated, maintaining a balanced diet, and keeping an active lifestyle—all of which naturally enhance grooming.
3. Minimal Makeup, Maximum Impact
Janhvi’s makeup mantra is all about keeping it subtle. She often goes for dewy skin, soft blush, nude lips, and bold lashes. Her “no-makeup makeup” look is perfect for everyday wear and lets her natural features shine. For glam occasions, she dials up the drama with highlighter, smoky eyes, or bold red lips—always balanced and never overdone.
4. Hair That Speaks Volumes
From sleek buns to voluminous curls, Janhvi experiments with her hair but always keeps it healthy-looking and shiny. She’s known to oil her hair regularly and uses minimal heat styling. Beachy waves, soft curls, and chic braids are her signature go-to styles, offering both versatility and glam without going overboard.
5. Accessories Make the Look
Janhvi understands how to elevate an outfit with the appropriate accessories. Be it oxidized jhumkas with ethnic wear or statement handbags with Western outfits, she keeps her add-ons thoughtful and stylish. She’s also often seen in dainty gold jewelry, which adds elegance without overpowering her look.
6. Confidence is Key
What truly sets Janhvi apart is the confidence with which she carries every look. Whether she’s in workout gear or a high-fashion ensemble, her posture, poise, and smile complete the outfit. Her style tip? Own your look, feel good in what you wear, and let your personality shine through.