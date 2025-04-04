(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor love's wearing body-hugging dresses; Check here

Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor's love for body-hugging dresses are out in the open. She looks enthralling in these dresses. Let's check out her pictures
This bandhni print, figure-hugging high-slit dresses attentuates her curves the perfect way
Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in this red figure hugging sweet-heart neckline dress
This silver corset style dress/skirt makes Janhvi Kapoor look breath-taking
Janhvi looks ravishing in this lace maroon corset gown
This black figure-hugging sweet heart neckline sequin long dress makes Janhvi Kapoor a style diva
