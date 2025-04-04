Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Janhvi Kapoor love's wearing body-hugging dresses; Check here

Janhvi Kapoor's love for body-hugging dresses are out in the open. She looks enthralling in these dresses. Let's check out her pictures

Image credits: Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

This bandhni print, figure-hugging high-slit dresses attentuates her curves the perfect way

Red Dress

Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in this red figure hugging sweet-heart neckline dress

The Silver

This silver corset style dress/skirt makes Janhvi Kapoor look breath-taking

Maroon Dress

Janhvi looks ravishing in this lace maroon corset gown

Black Sequin Dress

This black figure-hugging sweet heart neckline sequin long dress makes Janhvi Kapoor a style diva

