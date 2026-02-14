- Home
- Entertainment
- Valentine’s Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Randeep Hooda Get Romantic; See Their Adorable Posts
Valentine’s Day 2026: Shilpa Shetty, Randeep Hooda Get Romantic; See Their Adorable Posts
On Valentine's Day, Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat, and Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram shared romantic posts, while O Romeo and Tu Ya Main clashed at the box office.
On Valentine's Day, Bollywood couples are sharing romantic posts for their partners, spreading love all around. From heartfelt captions to romantic pics, celebs are giving fans major relationship goals.
People in love eagerly await Valentine's Day, preparing to express their feelings. From adorable moments to shared memories online, love is truly worth celebrating.
Randeep Hooda, smitten with his wife Lin Laishram, shared a sweet pic, writing, 'I found love in her eyes... and now I see our future in her smile. #HappyValentinesDay to my heart and the tiny heartbeat inside me.'
Meanwhile, Lin also shared a sweet picture of them hugging. On her social media, she affectionately called him 'Eigi Nupa,' which means 'my man'.
Shilpa Shetty shared holiday pics with husband Raj Kundra, recreating the famous pose from the movie Titanic. Calling it 'filmy,' she wrote, 'Filmy from day one! Happy Valentine's Day, my Cookie.'
Kriti Kharbanda is also celebrating the day of love with her husband Pulkit Samrat, completely lost in each other's charm. They are complementing each other in red and white outfits. She called Pulkit 'Hello Valentine'.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.