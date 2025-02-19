Is your coworker or business partner crushing on you? 7 signs to look for

If you’re wondering whether a colleague has a crush on you, here are seven signs that might indicate romantic interest.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 5:13 PM IST

Suppose you are curious about whether or not a coworker has a crush on you. In that case, the following seven indicators may suggest they are interested in a romantic relationship with you.

article_image2

Acting Differently Around You-It is possible that they will behave differently around you, such as becoming uneasy, being too pleasant, or even being slightly uncomfortable in comparison to how they interact with other people.

article_image3

Frequent Eye Contact: They make frequent eye contact with you, either by maintaining eye contact for longer than normal or by sneaking looks at you when they believe you are not looking.

article_image4

Finding Excuses to Be Around You: They go out of their way to work with you, sit near you, or loiter about your desk. They do this to find other reasons to be with you.

article_image5

Playful Teasing or Flirting: Joking with you, softly teasing you, or engaging in subtle flirtation beyond typical workplace interactions are all examples of playful teasing or flirting.

article_image6

Keeping in Mind the Particulars of Your Personality – They remember things you have stated in passing, such as your preferred kind of coffee or your plans for the weekend.

article_image7

Body Language Clues-For example, leaning in when you are talking, mimicking your actions, or caressing their face or hair when they are around you are all examples of body language tips.

article_image8

Texting or messaging outside of work - If they regularly begin informal discussions outside of business hours, they may be interested in the position.

