International Yoga Day 2022: 5 poses to boost immunity, relieve stress

Yoga not only relaxes us, but it also has the capacity to stimulate organs, open up lungs, promote white blood cell production, raise immunity, and improve overall wellbeing. Check out the five top yoga poses.

The monsoon season brings with it a slew of ailments and disorders. To counteract this, you must strengthen the functioning of your immune system. Many people are unaware that doing yoga might help enhance immunity. Yoga has no excuse for adverse weather because it can be done at home. Simply spread out your yoga mat and begin practising asanas, pranayama, or meditation. Here are a few asanas that will provide you with the extra advantage of enhanced immunity. Here are top 5 poses to boost immunity and relieve stress 1. Shalabhasana/locust pose Here's how to perform the posture: 1.Lie on your stomach.

2. Arms can be extended ahead.

3. Maintain a straight back and feet together.

4. Inhale and raise your legs and arms at the same time.

5. Lift your head and chest as much as possible off the floor.

6. Maintain the stance for 10 seconds. It increases blood circulation in rectal muscles, intestines, boosts digestion and immunity.

2. Tadasana/Mountain Pose Tadasana, well recognised to be beneficial to the neurological system, is also one of the most efficient yoga asanas for increasing immunity. It improves posture and increases thigh and joint flexibility. Aside from being one among the finest yoga postures for immunity, it may also assist tone your belly and body muscles. Tadasana is also believed to improve your height during your formative years if done frequently. Here's how to perform the posture: 1. Keep your back straight and your feet together as you stand erect.

2. Bring your palms together and interlock them now.

3. Inhale and raise your arms with your palms facing down.

4. Look up and gradually lower your head back onto your shoulders.

5. Hold for 5-10 seconds and repeat 1-2 times.

3. Anjaneyasana/Low Lunge Pose Some of the finest yoga positions for immunity are those that focus on both the body and the mind. Anjaneyasana is one such yoga asana. It is one of the most beneficial yoga positions for immunity since it works on both muscles and joints at the same time. It is a strong yoga asana that improves balance and has a great effect on your knees. Because it is commonly used to ease joint strain, it demonstrates that practising yoga for immunity is quite useful. Here's how to perform the posture: 1. Maintain a straight posture. Set your left leg back, lower your knee, and spread your toes.

2. Check that your right knee is parallel to your right ankle.

3. Lower your pelvis and lift your arms above.

4. Now, try to make an arch with your upper body by bending backwards.

4. Dhanurasana/Bow Pose When discussing yoga for immunity, there is one yoga asana that can assist increase the immune system. It is an excellent stress reliever since it improves the flow of white blood cells by providing pressure to the digestive tract. Dhanurasana provides pressure on your tummy, which helps to strengthen your digestive system. It is also one of the most beneficial yoga positions for the immune system. Here's how to perform the posture: 1. Lie on your stomach.

2. Bend your knees and grip your ankles with your palms.

3. Maintain a firm grasp and raise your legs and arms as high as possible.

4. Look up and keep the position for as long as possible.