Shilpa Shetty birthday: 6 yoga asanas sexy actor swears by

Want a toned body like Shilpa Shetty? Here are six yoga asanas that the 46-year-old actress vouches for.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

If there is one actress who has led the pack when it comes to yoga, it is none other than Shilpa Shetty. The 46-year-old actress turned a year older on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She had been the biggest crusader of Yoga in the Hindi film industry, even though there are many actresses who swear by the practice for a healthier and fitter body. Shilpa’s Instagram is filled with posts that show her performing yoga asanas which ultimately help her to maintain her tined figure even at the age of 46. As she celebrates her birthday today, here are six yoga asanas that Shilpa swears by for a fitter body; these are the ones that she has recommended on her Instagram handle.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Tolasana: About this asana, Shilpa Shetty wrote on her Instagram post, "Tolasana is a hand-balancing asana. It may look easy, but requires a lot of core strength. It helps strengthen the wrist, arms, shoulders, chest, and core. It also works on toning the abdomen, while improving flexibility in the hip and hamstrings. Always remember, this asana should not be practised with current or recent shoulder or wrist injuries."

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Paschimottanasana: "I decided to do the Paschimottanasana, or the Forward Bend Pose. It may look rather easy, but it gives the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch. It also enhances blood flow to the pelvic region. Whenever you feel like the body has stiffened up, start your day with this yoga asana," Shilpa Shetty wrote in an Instagram post.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Naukasana: For this asana, Shilpa Shetty writes, "The best way to beat the stress is to occasionally draw out the ‘boat’ pose or the Naukasana. It can row you out of many issues that your body may be undergoing. It helps strengthen the core & hip flexors. It also strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints and legs. It stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion, while improving the steadiness of the body.”

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Eka Pada Baddha Padma Vrikshasana: "It is excellent for strengthening the ankles, calves, thighs, glutes, and spine. It also improves balance, flexibility of the knees and ankles, and helps improve concentration," Shilpa Shetty wrote in another post.

Image: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Eka Pada Dhanurasana: "Apart from giving the back some much-needed stretching & strengthening; it improves the function of the pancreas, stimulates reproductive organs, and opens up the chest, shoulders, and neck. It also helps develop an attitude of self confidence and fearlessness," Shilpa Shetty wrote in her Instagram post.

Image: Viral Bhiyani/Instagram