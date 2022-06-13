Ujjain MP completes Nitin Gadkari's 'funds for flab' challenge; seeks Rs 15000 crore

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had promised that his ministry would allot Rs 1,000 crore per kilogram of weight lost by Firojiya for development works in his constituency.

Ujjain MP Anil Firojiya is demanding Rs 15,000 crore from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari after the former took on a challenge thrown by the Union Minister.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari had promised that his ministry would allot Rs 1,000 crore per kilogram of weight lost by Firojiya for development works in his constituency. The latter has now claimed that he has shed 15 kgs and is thus entitled to seek Rs 15,000 crore as funds for his constituency.

The 'funds for flab' promise from Gadkari came while he was addressing an event in Ujjain in February 2022 during which he laid the foundation stones of a few projects. In the same event, Gadkari also spoke about his own weight loss journey and hoped it would motivate Firojiya.

Back then, first-time MP Firojiya weighed 127 kilograms.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Firojiya said: "Gadkari made this announcement in February to motivate me to get fit. Gadkari had said for every kilogram of weight I lost he would allocate Rs 1,000 crore for development works. I accepted his command. In the past four months, I have lost 15 kilograms."

In order to achieve this drastic weight loss, the Parliamentarian is following a strict regimen. "I have adopted a fitness regime that involves adhering to a diet plan and doing physical exercise, cycling and yoga. Back then, I was 127 kilograms. Now, I am entitled to ask for Rs 15,000 crore for development works in my constituency as I have lost 15 kilograms," he added.

Firojiya's mission is far from over. He now says that he would continue to lose more weight so that his Lok Sabha constituency can secure more funds for development.

