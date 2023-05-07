Interior design tips: Brutalism is interesting and aesthetic

Brutalist interior design is a great way to bring an era of history into your home. Vandana Gujrati explains

All trends are circular, and what was once seen as old and outdated becomes new and modern again -- in fashion, music, art, and especially architecture. Rough textures, unfinished walls, neutral tones and geometric forms: having emerged in the 1950s, the Brutalist style is one of the best-known design trends of the modern era.

The trend is now experiencing a softer approach that incorporates natural elements like wood, stones, plants, and sustainable materials, resulting in a warmer and more welcoming aesthetic, enjoying an increasingly high profile in the social media world.

Find out here what makes Brutalism so interesting and how it is being used in contemporary interior design.

1) Origin of Brutalism

The name 'brutalism' comes from the French term 'béton brut', which means 'exposed concrete'. One notable pioneer of the style was the Swiss-French architect and designer Le Corbusier. Brutalist buildings and interiors were intended to project a utilitarian image, with famous examples including the now Frick Madison in New York City, the Barbican in London, and the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Assumption in San Francisco.