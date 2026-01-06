Instagram Match Made in Heaven: The Love Story of Jaclyn and Chandan
Social media isn't just for posting photos and videos anymore. It's bringing many relationships together. For this couple, Instagram was a gift of love.
Image Credit : Asianet News
American Girl Falls in Love with Indian Man
Jaclyn, an American photographer, messaged Chandan from a small Indian village on Instagram. They had a mutual friend, so he accepted, and their conversation began.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Messages Turned into Video Calls
At first, they just talked about general stuff. As days went by, a friendship grew. They had similar interests and would chat at night. Soon, they started video calling.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Love Begins
They shared small details of their lives, closing the distance and becoming close. They understood each other, and it wasn't long before friendship turned into love.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Obstacles to Love
Accepting their love wasn't easy. Jaclyn is 9 years older and a divorcee. In India, especially in a village, this was a huge challenge for Chandan.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Family's Approval
Chandan was ready to do anything for love and successfully convinced his family. He introduced Jaclyn via video call. Her family also accepted Chandan, especially her cat-loving mom.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Long-Distance Relationship
Even with their families' approval, they hadn't met yet. They maintained a long-distance relationship for 9 months, which didn't feel like a big problem to them.
Image Credit : Asianet News
The Day Finally Came
Finally, they met. Jaclyn traveled 14,000 km to India. She loved his home and family. When it was time to leave, they both got emotional, appreciating the love they found.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Lots of Comments
Their story went viral, with many praising their love. But some posted insulting comments about their differences. Jaclyn said the negativity cost her many nights of sleep.
