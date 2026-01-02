Four More Shots Please actors Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha rang in New Year 2026 by officially confirming their relationship on Instagram, delighting fans and sparking playful reactions across social media

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha have finally put an end to months of speculation by publicly confirming their relationship on New Year 2026. The Four More Shots Please co-stars shared a warm compilation of pictures on Instagram, marking the beginning of the year with a personal announcement that quickly won hearts online.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kirti Kulhari and Rajeev Siddhartha make relationship Instagram official

In the series, Kirti essays the role of Anjana Menon, while Rajeev plays Mihir Shah, a character romantically linked to Siddhi, portrayed by Maanvi Gagroo. The real-life confirmation led to light-hearted reactions from fans, many of whom jokingly dragged the show’s storyline into the comment section and tagged Maanvi in fun banter.

Maanvi herself joined the celebrations by wishing the couple a happy new year in the comments. Fans, meanwhile, expressed their excitement, with several pointing out the amusing contrast between the on-screen equations and the off-screen romance, calling it a “parallel universe” moment.

Rumours about Kirti and Rajeev’s relationship had begun circulating in November 2025 after fans noticed their affectionate interactions on social media. The buzz intensified when Kirti shared a picture resting her head on Rajeev’s shoulder, casually mentioning her neck pain and ice pack, which many interpreted as a sign of closeness. Earlier, a Diwali post where she referred to him as “love” further fuelled speculation, along with an Instagram story showing the duo holding hands during a farewell moment before Rajeev’s travel.

For context, Kirti Kulhari was earlier married to actor Saahil Sehgal. The two separated in 2021 after five years of marriage, a decision Kirti had described as mutual, adding at the time that she was emotionally at peace.