It might look like an induction stove, but here's the magic: its entire coil heats up, so you can use any utensil. You can safely use your old aluminium vessels, pressure cookers, iron pans, dosa pans, and even clay pots on it. You won't have to buy a single new pot, so no extra expense! The electricity bill might be a bit higher than an induction's, but it's super convenient to just plug it in and start cooking, especially when you're out of gas.