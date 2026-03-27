Kitchen Hack: Say Goodbye To Gas Problems, This One Gadget Cooks Food In Minutes!
With the Iran-Israel war causing gas shortages and price hikes, many are looking for alternatives. People are buying induction stoves, but there's a much better option out there. You don't even need to buy new utensils for it. Find out what it is.
An alternative to induction
Electric stoves are a blessing for anyone who wants to cook without worrying about the gas running out. But here's the catch with induction stoves: most of your old utensils won't work on them. An infrared stove is the perfect solution to this problem. Let's see why it's a better choice than an induction cooktop.
The problem with induction stoves
When you think of buying an induction stove, remember the biggest issue: you'll have to buy a whole new set of utensils. Induction cooktops only work with flat-based steel or iron vessels. Your family's old aluminium vessels, copper pots, non-stick pans, and even clay pots are useless on it. That means extra cost. Plus, it only heats the bottom of the pan.
The benefits of an infrared stove
It might look like an induction stove, but here's the magic: its entire coil heats up, so you can use any utensil. You can safely use your old aluminium vessels, pressure cookers, iron pans, dosa pans, and even clay pots on it. You won't have to buy a single new pot, so no extra expense! The electricity bill might be a bit higher than an induction's, but it's super convenient to just plug it in and start cooking, especially when you're out of gas.
No need to buy new utensils, save money
This infrared stove is a fantastic choice for middle-class families looking to cut down on gas bills. You don't need to buy any new pots or pans. It's perfect for bachelors and small families, gets your cooking done in minutes, and saves you money too.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.