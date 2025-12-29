Image Credit : Getty

2026 is starting with a bang. New Year's Day is on a Thursday. If you take Jan 2nd off, you'll get a four-day long weekend from Jan 1st to 4th. It's perfect for a trip or just relaxing at home. At the end of the month, Basant Panchami and Republic Day are also near the weekend. By taking leave on Jan 23rd and 24th, you can create a long weekend from Jan 23rd to 26th. There won't be any long weekends in February.