Long Weekends 2026: Full List of Holidays to Plan Your Leaves Smartly
Long Weekends 2026: In the new year, many major festivals and public holidays are falling around the weekend. This means you can get a long weekend even by taking fewer days off.
January-February 2026: A long weekend right at the start of the year
2026 is starting with a bang. New Year's Day is on a Thursday. If you take Jan 2nd off, you'll get a four-day long weekend from Jan 1st to 4th. It's perfect for a trip or just relaxing at home. At the end of the month, Basant Panchami and Republic Day are also near the weekend. By taking leave on Jan 23rd and 24th, you can create a long weekend from Jan 23rd to 26th. There won't be any long weekends in February.
March-April 2026: A long weekend around Holi
The weather in March and April is pleasant, and there are festivals too. You can enjoy short trips by combining the weekend around Holi. In April, Good Friday is on April 3rd. This means you can get a three-day long weekend without taking much leave.
May-June 2026: A great time for some peace and quiet
At the start of May, Buddha Purnima falls on a Friday, creating a three-day long weekend. This is perfect for those who like to holiday in green or quiet places. At the end of June 2026, Muharram is near the weekend. It's a good chance for a short break before the monsoon starts.
July-August 2026: Weekends with festivals
There are no long weekends in July. But the festival season starts from the end of August. Raksha Bandhan is on August 28th, a Friday. This creates a long weekend with Saturday and Sunday. You can easily plan short family trips.
September-October 2026: Plenty of holidays
Janmashtami is around the weekend on Sep 4th, making it easy to plan a three-day break. Ganesh Chaturthi on Sep 14th also combines with the weekend. October has the most holidays. Gandhi Jayanti is on a Friday, Oct 2nd, creating a three-day weekend. Festivals like Dussehra and Valmiki Jayanti at the end of the month also offer chances for long holidays.
November-December 2026: Plenty of holidays in the last months of the year too
The last month of the year is also full of holidays. In November, Diwali and Govardhan Puja are around the weekend. With a little planning, these festival holidays can be even more fun. The year ends on a high note as Christmas is on a Friday, Dec 25th, creating a three-day long weekend.
