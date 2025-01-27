February 2025 bank holidays: Recharge yourself with long weekends

According to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for 14 days, including weekend holidays.

If you work in a bank, it's time to rejoice! February 2025 is packed with holidays, offering ample opportunities to recharge and enjoy long weekends. According to the holiday list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will remain closed for 14 days, including weekend holidays. For those not employed in banks, it's advisable to complete any critical banking tasks beforehand to avoid delays.

How many days will banks be closed in February?

Banks will observe holidays on the following days in February 2025: 2 February (Sunday)

3 February (Saraswati Puja - Agartala)

8 February (Second Saturday)

9 February (Sunday)

11 February (Thai Poosam - Chennai)

12 February (Guru Ravidas Jayanti - Shimla)

15 February (Lui-Ngai-Ni - Imphal)

16 February (Sunday)

19 February (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti - Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur)

20 February (State Day - Aizawl, Itanagar)

22 February (Fourth Saturday)

23 February (Sunday)

26 February (Maha Shivaratri)

28 February (Losar - Gangtok)

Holidays vary by state:

It is important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state. The Reserve Bank of India specifies distinct holiday lists for each region. For detailed information about bank holidays in your state, you can refer to the official RBI website.

How to manage banking during holidays:

For those with pending banking tasks, there’s no need to worry. Online banking services remain operational throughout the holidays. Most banking tasks, such as fund transfers and bill payments, can be completed via internet or mobile banking. However, for services that require visiting a bank branch, you’ll need to wait until the bank reopens.

