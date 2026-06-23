Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stated that cycling is crucial for India's development and a healthy lifestyle. At a Fit India event in Thiruvananthapuram, he urged people to adopt cycling to reduce pollution, ease traffic and conserve fuel.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, said that cycling has a significant role to play in India's journey towards becoming a developed nation. He was addressing participants while taking part in the Cycling by the Sea event, organised by the Sports Authority of India in Thiruvananthapuram as part of the Fit India Movement. The cycling rally was held from Chacka ITI to Shanghumukham Beach.

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'Key to a Healthy Lifestyle'

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya said that a healthy nation can only be built through healthy citizens and described cycling as the key to a healthy lifestyle. He pointed out that, besides promoting good health, cycling also helps reduce pollution, ease traffic congestion and conserve fuel.

'Sundays on Cycle' Initiative Gains Momentum

Urging people to make cycling a regular habit, the Minister also highlighted the Sundays on Cycle initiative under the Fit India Movement. Mandaviya noted that the Sundays on Cycle programme, which began at just 200 locations, has now expanded to 10,000 locations, with nearly 2,00,000 people participating. He also congratulated the children and youth who have been actively taking part in the initiative.

Ministers and Athletes Participate in Thiruvananthapuram Rally

Union Minister joined the cycling rally from Chacka ITI to Shanghumukham Beach alongside women's groups comprising ASHA workers and Kudumbashree members, athletes from the Sports Authority of India, and cycling enthusiasts. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor VV Rajesh accompanied the Minister during the event. The rally, which saw the participation of around 200 people, was flagged off at Chacka by MLA V. Muraleedharan and Arjuna Award winner P. R. Sreejesh. A Zumba session for participants was also conducted ahead of the rally. The initiative was organised to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India Movement, with the objective of encouraging people to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle through cycling and other physical fitness activities. (ANI)