Did you know tomatoes are technically fruits, even though we use them as vegetables in our cooking? They are one of the easiest things to grow in pots at home. You don't need a massive pot; a 4-5 gallon container for each plant is enough. Just make sure it has good drainage. You can either grow them from seeds or buy healthy saplings from a nursery. Tomatoes need a lot of sun—about 6-8 hours of direct sunlight every day. As the plant grows, give it some support with a stick or a small trellis. Keep the soil a little damp, but don't flood it with water. Since pot soil can run out of nutrients, you should add some compost, vermicompost, or a natural fertilizer from time to time.