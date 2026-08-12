Gardening Tips! Here's How You Can Grow Strawberry To Guava At Home In Containers
Gardening Tips! Don't have space for a garden? No worries! You can easily grow five amazing fruit plants like strawberries, lemons, and pomegranates in pots on your balcony or terrace. Here’s how to do it
Strawberry
Strawberries are super easy to grow in pots or even hanging baskets, making them perfect for your balcony or terrace. For beginners, it's best to buy healthy saplings from a nursery instead of starting from seeds. Use a 10-12 inch pot with good drainage holes. Mix your garden soil with compost or vermicompost for best results. If you're planting multiple saplings in one pot, keep them about 8 inches apart. These plants love the sun, so make sure they get at least 6 hours of direct sunlight daily. Keep the soil moist, but don't let water collect at the bottom. With a little care, you'll be enjoying fresh strawberries in just a few months!
Dwarf Lemon
Dwarf lemon plants are a top choice for growing in pots at home. They don't take up much space like big trees. You should use a large pot, at least 16 inches wide, with proper drainage holes. The easiest way is to buy a good quality dwarf lemon plant from a nursery. For the soil, you can mix garden soil with compost and cocopeat to ensure good drainage. Lemons need a lot of sun, so place the pot where it gets at least 4 hours of direct sunlight. Water the plant only when the top layer of soil feels a bit dry. As the plant gets bigger, you might need to move it to a larger pot.
Pomegranate
You don't need a huge garden to grow pomegranates. Just pick the right variety and use a large pot. Their beautiful red flowers will also add a nice touch to your home garden. For pot-growing, it's best to choose a small or dwarf pomegranate variety. Make sure the pot is big enough and has drainage holes. Starting with a sapling from a nursery will give you fruit much faster than growing from a seed. Pomegranates love sunlight, so find a sunny spot for them. Keep the soil moist but avoid overwatering. You can trim off any extra branches to keep the plant in shape and improve air circulation. Remember, a plant grown from seed can take years to bear fruit, so a grafted plant from a nursery is a practical choice.
Guava
Guava is another great fruit for people who don't have a big garden. You can grow it in a large pot and just trim the branches regularly to control its height. Use a big pot, about 15-18 inches wide, and make sure it has good drainage. It's best to buy a healthy guava sapling from a nursery. If you can find a grafted or air-layered plant, it will start giving fruit much faster than one grown from a seed. Mix some compost or vermicompost into the garden soil. Water the plant when needed, but don't overdo it. When the branches get too long, just prune them. This helps manage the plant's size and also encourages new growth.
Tomato
Did you know tomatoes are technically fruits, even though we use them as vegetables in our cooking? They are one of the easiest things to grow in pots at home. You don't need a massive pot; a 4-5 gallon container for each plant is enough. Just make sure it has good drainage. You can either grow them from seeds or buy healthy saplings from a nursery. Tomatoes need a lot of sun—about 6-8 hours of direct sunlight every day. As the plant grows, give it some support with a stick or a small trellis. Keep the soil a little damp, but don't flood it with water. Since pot soil can run out of nutrients, you should add some compost, vermicompost, or a natural fertilizer from time to time.
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