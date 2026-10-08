Choose a bottle

Take a normal 500 ml to 1.5-liter plastic bottle that you can squeeze easily.

Fill water

Fill the bottle completely with clean water.

Cover the drain hole

Remove the cap, turn the bottle upside down quickly, and press it tightly over the sink drain hole. You must hold it tightly so water does not escape from the sides.

Squeeze hard

Squeeze the bottle with all your strength now. The water will rush into the pipe at jet speed.