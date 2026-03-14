Leftover Rice Recipe: Make Super-Crispy Dosas From Last Night's Rice!
We often throw away last night's leftover rice or just heat it up again. But what if we told you that you can make amazing, crispy dosas with it? Here’s the full lowdown on how to do it.
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Image Credit : Pinterest
Leftover Rice Recipe: Make Super-Crispy Dosas From Last Night's Rice!
Rice is a staple in every Indian meal, but we often have leftovers. Instead of just reheating or throwing it away, you can turn it into a delicious breakfast. If you're bored of eating plain old rice, this crispy dosa recipe is a game-changer.
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Leftover night rice
Forget soaking dal and rice for 8 to 10 hours. This viral social media recipe lets you make crispy, spicy dosas in just 10-15 minutes using leftover rice. It's the perfect fix for a quick breakfast or an evening snack. We'll show you how to make a tasty chilli garlic cheese dosa with it.
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Image Credit : Getty
Ingredients for leftover rice dosa (makes 4-5 dosas):
Here's what you need to make 4-5 dosas: 1 cup leftover rice, 3/4 cup rava (semolina), 3/4 cup curd, and 1/2 cup water. Add salt to taste. For extra flavour, you can use 1-2 chopped green chillies, 2-3 chopped garlic cloves, and 1/2 cup grated cheese for a cheese dosa. You'll also need some ghee or oil for frying.
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Image Credit : instagram
Method:
First, blend the leftover rice, rava, curd, salt, and water in a mixer to a smooth, slightly thin batter. Let it rest for 10 minutes so the rava swells up. Heat a non-stick pan, grease it lightly, and pour the batter, spreading it thin. Cook on medium flame, adding ghee on the edges. Once golden and crisp, sprinkle garlic, chillies, and cheese. Let the cheese melt for a minute, then fold and serve hot with chutney or sambar.
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