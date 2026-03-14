4 4 Image Credit : instagram

Method:

First, blend the leftover rice, rava, curd, salt, and water in a mixer to a smooth, slightly thin batter. Let it rest for 10 minutes so the rava swells up. Heat a non-stick pan, grease it lightly, and pour the batter, spreading it thin. Cook on medium flame, adding ghee on the edges. Once golden and crisp, sprinkle garlic, chillies, and cheese. Let the cheese melt for a minute, then fold and serve hot with chutney or sambar.