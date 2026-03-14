Often, the wrong concealer or contouring makes makeup on dusky skin look grey.We'll tell you some unique and simple makeup hacks.These will make you look absolutely glowing.
Dusky skin has warm undertones. Choose a concealer 1 shade lighter with orange or peach undertones to effectively hide dark circles and brighten your look.
For dusky skin, use an orange color corrector on dark circles, then layer concealer on top. This simple step instantly brightens your under-eye area and refreshes your look.
Contouring defines your facial structure and adds dimension. For dusky skin, use a contour 2 shades darker than your foundation to make your face look slimmer and more sculpted.
Concealer can highlight as well as cover. Apply under eyes, on the nose bridge, and center of the forehead to brighten and refresh your face instantly.
On dusky skin, cream contour creates a natural, smooth finish. Powder contour may appear patchy, so use cream and blend well with a beauty sponge for flawless definition.
A golden highlighter enhances dusky skin beautifully. Apply on upper cheekbones, nose tip, and under brows for a radiant, natural glow that lifts and brightens your face.
Blending is key in makeup. Poorly blended concealer or contour can look heavy and patchy. Finish by setting your makeup with a translucent powder for a smooth, flawless finish.
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