Water Bottle Mystery: Why Those Wavy Lines Exist?

In warehouses and trucks, bottles are stacked on top of each other. The ribbing design distributes the pressure evenly, which prevents the bottle's shape from getting.
Wavy lines also help during recycling. They make it easier to remove the label from the plastic bottle, simplifying the recycling process and preparing it for reuse.
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