Kitchen Hacks: This Simple Trick Keeps Your Green Chillies Fresh For Weeks!
Are your green chillies going bad in just a couple of days? You're probably missing one simple step! Just follow this 5-minute trick, and your chillies will stay market-fresh for up to 20 days.
16
Image Credit : Getty
Kitchen Hacks: This Simple Trick Keeps Your Green Chillies Fresh For Weeks!
Everyone complains about this: 'We just bought green chillies, but they've already dried up or rotted!' Now, a homemaker has shared a brilliant solution for this common problem on social media.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
26
Image Credit : Getty
Fresh for almost a whole month
She explains how to store green chillies for a long time. If you just pay attention to a few small details, you can keep your chillies perfectly fresh for up to a month.
36
Image Credit : Getty
Do this as soon as you bring the chillies home
*First, wash the chillies well in water.*After washing, break off and separate the stems.*Then, dry the chillies completely. Remember, there should be no moisture left.*Next, get an airtight container ready.
46
Image Credit : Getty
They will last for 15-20 days
Before you put the chillies in the airtight container, follow this step.*Place a tissue paper or a piece of newspaper inside the box.*This paper will absorb any moisture that builds up over time.*Now, put the green chillies on top, close the lid, and store it in the fridge.*This will keep them fresh for at least 15-20 days.
56
Image Credit : Getty
Do this to make them last even longer
If you want your chillies to last even longer, remember these points.*At least once a week, open the container and let it sit under a fan for a bit.*Fresh air circulation greatly reduces the chance of rotting.*Also, check the box now and then. If you spot a spoiled chilli, remove it immediately. That one bad chilli can spoil the whole batch.
66
Image Credit : gemini ai
If you are making a paste
If you plan to make a paste, add a spoonful of cooking oil and a pinch of salt while grinding the chillies. This trick stops the paste from changing colour and keeps its taste intact, even in the fridge.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos