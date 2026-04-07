2 5 Image Credit : Getty

How to make Nylon Khaman

To make Nylon Khaman, first take a large bowl and mix the besan, sooji, and dahi well. Add salt, haldi, and a little water to make a smooth batter. Make sure the batter isn't too thin or thick, or the Khaman won't get that net-like 'jali'. After making the batter, let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. This helps the sooji swell up and makes the khaman spongy when steamed.Read more- Avoid these 3 mistakes if you want juicy, net-like Khaman Dhokla