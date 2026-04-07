Khaman Recipe: Make Super Spongy, Jali-like Dhokla With This Nylon Khaman Trick!
Wondering what to make for breakfast? This time, give Nylon Khaman a shot. It's a super soft, spongy, and tasty Gujarati snack you can easily whip up at home. Whether you have guests over or just need a quick morning bite, you must try this recipe!
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Ingredients for Nylon Khaman
Here are the ingredients: 1 cup besan, 2 tbsp sooji, ½ cup dahi, a pinch of haldi, salt to taste, 1 tbsp sugar, and 1 tbsp lemon juice. You'll also need 1 packet of Eno. For the tadka, you need 2 tbsp oil, 1 tsp rai, 8-10 curry leaves, 2 slit green chillies, 1 tbsp sugar, and ½ cup water.
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How to make Nylon Khaman
To make Nylon Khaman, first take a large bowl and mix the besan, sooji, and dahi well. Add salt, haldi, and a little water to make a smooth batter. Make sure the batter isn't too thin or thick, or the Khaman won't get that net-like 'jali'. After making the batter, let it rest for 10 to 15 minutes. This helps the sooji swell up and makes the khaman spongy when steamed.Read more- Avoid these 3 mistakes if you want juicy, net-like Khaman Dhokla
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Prepare for steaming
To steam the khaman, heat water in an idli cooker or a kadhai. Grease a plate or tray with oil to prevent the khaman from sticking. Just before pouring the batter, add lemon juice and Eno to it. Mix gently to make the batter fluffy.
ALSO READ: Chana Chaat to Dhokla: 5 Nutritious evening snacks your kids will enjoy and love
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Steam the Khaman
Immediately pour the batter onto the greased plate and steam for 10 to 15 minutes. To check if it's done, insert a toothpick. If it comes out clean, the khaman is ready. If not, steam it for another three to four minutes.
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Prepare the Khaman tadka
To make the Nylon Khaman's tadka, heat oil in a pan. Add rai, then curry leaves and green chillies. Now, pour in half a cup of water and sugar, and let it boil well. Meanwhile, cut the prepared khaman into square pieces. Pour this tadka over the pieces to make them soft and juicy. Garnish with fresh coriander and grated coconut, and serve with green chutney.
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