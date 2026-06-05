Turn your garden into a lively haven for birds and butterflies with a few simple changes. From choosing nectar-rich plants to avoiding harmful pesticides, these easy gardening tips can help attract more wildlife naturally.

A garden isn't just about plants and flowers. The real magic is when you see colourful butterflies fluttering around and hear birds chirping. If you want your garden to be full of these beautiful visitors, you just need to make a few small changes. By choosing the right plants, providing water, and creating a natural vibe, you can easily turn your garden into a favourite hangout spot for birds and butterflies.

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Plant Bright, Colourful Flowers

Butterflies are drawn to plants with bright, fragrant flowers. Marigold, zinnia, hibiscus, lavender, and sunflower are great options for them. The nectar in these flowers is their food. If you plant flowers that bloom in different seasons, you'll have butterflies visiting your garden all year round, keeping it lively.

Set Up a Water Source for Birds

Birds need water the most during the hot summer months. Keep a small bird bath or an earthen pot filled with water in your garden. Clean and fresh water attracts birds, and they will start visiting your garden regularly. Having some plants or shrubs near the water source makes them feel safe, which encourages them to visit more often.

Create Natural Food Sources

To attract birds and butterflies, you need to arrange for their food. You can keep grains like bajra and jowar for birds, while flowering plants are the best choice for butterflies. Besides these, berry-producing plants and fruit-bearing shrubs also attract many types of birds. This helps increase the natural biodiversity in your garden.

Cut Down on Pesticides

Chemical pesticides can harm butterflies, bees, and other helpful insects. If you want your garden to be full of life, switch to organic manure and natural pest control methods. Using fewer chemicals also creates a safer environment for birds, allowing them to spend time in your garden without any danger.

Provide Shrubs and Small Shelters

Birds need safe places to rest and build their nests. Planting dense shrubs, small trees, and setting up wooden birdhouses gives them natural shelter. Such spots protect birds from predators, and they will prefer to stay in your garden for longer. This will gradually increase their numbers in your garden.

Give Priority to Local and Native Plants

Planting species that grow naturally in your area will attract more local birds and butterflies. Native plants grow well with less maintenance and provide both food and shelter for local wildlife. Such plants improve the ecological balance of your garden and create a beautiful harmony with nature.