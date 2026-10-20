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Gardening Tips-Hibiscus Not Flowering? Try This Simple Homemade Fertiliser From Vegetable Peels
You might wonder why your hibiscus plant stops blooming despite regular watering. You can skip harsh chemicals and try a simple home remedy instead. You just need to add a common vegetable peel powder to the soil to boost flower growth naturally.
Hibiscus plant care
A single hibiscus plant in your courtyard easily meets your daily pooja needs. The plant sometimes grows tall and bushy but produces very few flowers. You can fix this issue with a few simple gardening tricks.
Reasons for no flowers
Lack of sunlight, improper watering, wrong fertilizers, and pest attacks stop the plant from blooming. The plant sometimes drops its buds even before they open. You must keep your hibiscus plant in direct sunlight for at least 6 to 7 hours daily.
Hibiscus plant
Horticulture experts strictly advise against growing hibiscus plants in shaded areas. You can correct these basic mistakes first. You should then dry a specific vegetable peel in the sun, crush it into a fine powder, and mix it near the roots.
Onion peel
We use onions in our kitchens every single day. You should stop throwing away the peels and dry them under the sun instead. You can crush these dry peels into a powder. You just need to loosen the topsoil around the plant base, add this onion powder, cover it with soil, and sprinkle some water.
Solution for pest attacks
You should prune the plant lightly only during late winter or early spring. High nitrogen levels in the soil also prevent the flowers from blooming. You must regularly spray a mixture of neem oil and detergent water on the plant to control pest attacks.
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