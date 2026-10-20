Dussehra 2026 falls on October 20 in most parts of India. Check Vijayadashami date, Dashami Tithi, shubh muhurat, Ravana Dahan timings and the festival's religious significance.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism marking the win of good over evil. On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the event takes place, involving prayers, folk performances, and burning of Ravana's idols. As the Dashami Tithi continues until October 21, people may have doubts about choosing the day of the celebration.

Dussehra 2026 Date and Favorable Timings

In accordance with the calendar Hindu details, the Dashami Tithi starts at 12:50 pm on October 20 and lasts until 2:11 pm on October 21. The Dussehra is held on October 20.

Vijay Muhurta: 1:59 pm to 2:45 pm on October 20

1:59 pm to 2:45 pm on October 20 Pradosh Kaal: Starts at 5:47 pm on October 20

Starts at 5:47 pm on October 20 Ravana Dahan: Usually takes place in the evening with mentioned Pradosh Kaal starting at 5:47 pm

Timing may vary in different locations, and devotees need to check their local panchang before rituals performance.

Why Dussehra Is Celebrated?

The event celebrates Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and, in some cases, victory of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura. Ravana Dahan means discarding arrogance, greediness, anger, and other negative qualities.

Dussehra Celebrations in Different Parts of India

Effigies burning and Ramlila plays are common in several parts. In West Bengal, Vijayadashami is observed as an end to Durga Puja when people say goodbye to Durga and join the festivities of sindoor khela.