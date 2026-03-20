Here's how to take care of your ceramic planters. Dust and soil can settle on them, so wipe them clean with a cloth. Use a mix of vermicompost and cocopeat instead of just soil. Don't overwater them; just a little is enough. This will keep both the plant and the planter in good condition.



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