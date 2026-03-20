Ceramic Planters: Give your home a cute touch with these unique planters under ₹200
Looking for ceramic planters for your centre table or kitchen slab? We've found some beautiful designs for you, all under ₹200. You can plant small saplings in them and give your home a really classy look.
Ceramic Planters: Give your home a cute touch with these unique planters under ₹200
Chef/Cat planter
Sleeping lady planters
Elephant planter
Turtle planter
How to take care of ceramic planters
Here's how to take care of your ceramic planters. Dust and soil can settle on them, so wipe them clean with a cloth. Use a mix of vermicompost and cocopeat instead of just soil. Don't overwater them; just a little is enough. This will keep both the plant and the planter in good condition.
Read More: DIY Coffee Mug Planters: Grow Colourful Flowers and Decorate Your Home
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