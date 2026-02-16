DIY Home Garden Hack: Make Eco-Friendly Pots From Waste Cardboard
Home garden hack: Say goodbye to plastic pots at home. Make pots using the cardboard that comes from online shopping. This way, you can save the environment and money.
Cardboard Pot
Online shoppers often have piles of cardboard. Instead of trashing it, reuse it to protect the environment and save money. Here's how to easily make pots from cardboard.
Protect the Environment
Many pots are available, but plastic ones harm the environment and aren't great for plants. Instead, use cardboard destined for the trash to make your own eco-friendly pots.
Market pots can cost over 60-100 rupees, which is pricey for a big garden. Save money by making your own pots from cardboard. Grab that spare cardboard and get started!
Materials needed to make the pot
You don't need to spend money to make cardboard pots. Just use items from home. All you need is a cardboard box, a tin can or glass jar, and some water to get started.
Method of making the pot
Clean labels and tape off the cardboard. Soak it in water for 15 mins. Cut it into strips and wrap them around a jar or can. Once shaped, carefully remove the cardboard mold.
The pot is ready for planting
The cardboard mold will hold its jar shape. Fill it with soil and seeds to plant your sapling. You can plant it directly in the ground, as the cardboard will naturally dissolve.
Benefits of Cardboard
Transplanting can kill plants, but not with cardboard pots. Plant them directly in the soil; the pot decomposes, letting roots grow freely and enriching the soil with organic matter.
