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Fruit Hacks: Cut Fruits Turning Black? This Simple Kitchen Trick Will Keep Them Fresh For Hours!
We've all been there. You cut an apple or a banana, and within minutes, it starts turning black. This makes the fruit look lose its fresh taste. But what if you could keep them looking fresh for hours? Here are some super simple tips for you.
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Image Credit : Getty
The problem with cut fruits
Nothing beats eating cool, fresh fruits in the summer heat. But fruits like apples, bananas, or guavas start changing colour just minutes after you cut them. This browning makes them lose their freshness, and many people just don't feel like eating them afterwards. If you're also tired of this problem, a simple kitchen ingredient can come to your rescue.
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Image Credit : Pixabay
Why do cut fruits change colour?
When you cut a fruit, its inner flesh gets exposed to the air. This kicks off a process called 'Oxidation'. This is the main reason why fruits like apples, bananas, and pears quickly turn brown or black. While it's a completely natural process, you can easily manage it with the right steps.
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Image Credit : Getty
An easy trick to prevent fruits from turning black
To keep your cut fruits fresh, just take some cold water in a bowl. Add one or two spoons of lemon juice and a little bit of sugar to it. Now, soak your cut fruit pieces in this mixture for 2 to 3 minutes. After that, take them out and they are ready to serve or store!
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Image Credit : Pixabay
How does this trick work?
The Vitamin C in the lemon juice slows down the oxidation process. This stops the fruits from turning black so quickly. The sugar helps to balance the taste and keeps the fruit's natural sweetness intact. This simple combination makes your fruits look fresh for a much longer time.
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Image Credit : Pinterest
Which fruits is this most effective for?
This method works especially well on fruits like apples, bananas, pears, and avocados. These fruits tend to change colour very fast, so this trick is super useful for them.
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Image Credit : Getty
Things to keep in mind
Don't leave cut fruits out in the open for too long. Always store them in an airtight container to be safe. If you're not planning to eat them right away, pop them in the fridge. This will help them stay fresh for even longer. Go on, try this easy kitchen trick today!
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