    Control uric acid naturally: How betel leaves can help

    This article explores how betel leaves can help control high uric acid levels in the body and the associated health benefits.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 5:56 PM IST

    Uric acid and modern lifestyle

    High uric acid is a common problem due to modern lifestyles. Betel leaves are considered an effective home remedy for controlling uric acid.

    Betel leaves for uric acid control

    Betel leaves are known to be effective in reducing uric acid levels. Chewing betel leaves daily can help manage uric acid.

    Oral health benefits of betel leaves

    Betel leaves have antibacterial properties that promote oral health, fight bad breath, and relieve toothaches and gum pain.

    Digestive and other benefits

    Apart from that, betel leaves improve digestion, boost metabolism, and may help control blood sugar levels.

