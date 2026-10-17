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How To Clean Silver Anklets

You can also use the aluminium foil method to clean your silver. Place a sheet of aluminium foil inside a bowl. Add some baking soda and one teaspoon of salt to it. Pour hot water into the bowl carefully. Place your silver anklets in this water next. Leave them in the water until they react with the aluminium foil. Remove the anklets after a few minutes. Wash them with clean water and dry them thoroughly with a soft cloth.