Fatty Liver: This One Drink Daily Can Help Prevent Fatty Liver Disease
Fenugreek water is one of the best drinks to help prevent Grade 1 fatty liver disease. Fenugreek, or methi as we call it, is packed with soluble fibre.
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Fenugreek water is an excellent drink that helps prevent fatty liver disease.
Fenugreek water is a top-notch drink for preventing Grade 1 fatty liver. It is rich in soluble fibres that actively support digestion. Its high antioxidant content also helps reduce oxidative stress, which can weaken liver tissue.
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The antioxidants in fenugreek prevent unnecessary excess fat from accumulating in the liver.
The antioxidants in fenugreek help improve the body's insulin function. This helps reduce the build-up of extra, unwanted fat in the liver. It also lowers insulin resistance, which is crucial for managing blood glucose levels.
ALSO READ: Fatty Liver: 5 Everyday Foods That Are Secretly Harming Your Liver
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Drinking water from soaked fenugreek can also help control Type-2 diabetes.
Fenugreek water helps by reducing fat build-up and fighting inflammation. This makes it especially useful for managing the initial stage (Grade 1) of fatty liver. Since it's rich in fibre, drinking water from soaked fenugreek can also help control Type-2 diabetes.
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Fenugreek water can also help with problems like arthritis and asthma.
A study in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, published by the National Library of Council, highlights these benefits. Fenugreek water contains anti-inflammatory properties, which can also help manage conditions like arthritis and asthma.
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Drinking water boiled with fenugreek helps control bad cholesterol.
Fenugreek contains flavonoids. That's why drinking water boiled with fenugreek can help control bad cholesterol. This also benefits your heart health. Regularly drinking this antioxidant-rich water will also boost your immunity.
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Fenugreek water strengthens the roots of the hair.
Fenugreek water reduces hair fall by strengthening the roots. It also helps prevent dandruff and keeps the scalp moisturised, making your hair healthier overall.
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Fenugreek water helps fight acne and gives a glowing complexion.
Fenugreek water is a natural, nutrient-rich drink full of Vitamin C, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps fight acne, reduce pigmentation, and gives your skin a healthy, bright glow.
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