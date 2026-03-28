Fatty Liver: 5 Everyday Foods That Are Secretly Harming Your Liver
Fatty liver is a condition where too much fat builds up in your liver. The main culprits are usually heavy drinking, obesity, diabetes, and a generally unhealthy lifestyle.
17
Image Credit : Getty
Fatty Liver: 5 Everyday Foods That Are Secretly Harming Your Liver
Fatty liver is a disease where excess fat gathers in the liver. Heavy drinking, obesity, diabetes, and an unhealthy lifestyle are the main causes. While it shows no signs at first, you might later feel tired, have stomach pain, or notice more fat around your belly.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
27
Image Credit : Getty
High-carb foods
The food you eat plays a huge role in getting fatty liver. Health experts warn that high-carb foods, often given to children, can lead to various liver problems.
37
Image Credit : Getty
White bread
First on the list is white bread. It's made from refined flour, or maida, which your body quickly breaks down into sugar. Eating white bread regularly spikes your blood sugar and insulin levels. Over time, the body converts this extra sugar into fat and stores it in the liver, leading to fatty liver disease.
47
Image Credit : Getty
Pastries
Pastries are loaded with sugar and unhealthy fats. This combination adds a lot of empty calories with almost no nutrition. If you eat them regularly, it can increase fat buildup in your liver and raise your risk of fatty liver disease.
57
Image Credit : Getty
Breakfast cereals
Many breakfast cereals are packed with sugar and refined grains. They cause a rapid spike in your blood sugar levels, which can make you overeat. The liver then stores this extra sugar as fat, which can cause fatty liver over time.
67
Image Credit : Freepik
Donuts
Donuts are usually deep-fried and made with refined flour and sugar. They contain trans fats, are high in calories, and have very little nutritional value. Eating them often can increase fat buildup in your liver and worsen your overall liver health.
77
Image Credit : Getty
Pasta
Refined pasta is made from processed flour, which digests quickly into glucose. Eating large portions can lead to excess carbohydrate intake. The body converts this extra amount into fat and stores it in the liver, increasing your risk of fatty liver.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.
Latest Videos