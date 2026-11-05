Imagine waking up in France, walking down a staircase into Switzerland and enjoying breakfast in a dining area that straddles an international border.

While this may sound unusual, it is part of the experience at Hotel Arbez, a family-run property in the village of La Cure, nestled in the Jura Mountains along the France-Switzerland border.

Unlike conventional hotels, Hotel Arbez has an international boundary running directly through its building.

From its dining room and staircase to some of its guest rooms, parts of the property are divided between the two countries, offering visitors an experience unlike any other.